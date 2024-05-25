Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge told an 18-year-old from Randalstown who punched a man in the face in a "vicious assault" that such attacks can end in death.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Brogan McNally, of Drummaul Park, who was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years, for assaulting a man in Randalstown on September 23 last year.

The court heard the defendant punched the man on the face and when he fell to the ground he was kicked a number of times including to the head.

The man said McNally told him: "Don't open your mouth about this. Don't tell police about this". The man was taken to hospital.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer accepted it was a "bad assault" and the defendant was "very remorseful".

The judge sent the defendant to the court cells saying he wished to "reflect" on his sentencing options.

When McNally was brought back to the dock, Judge Broderick said it had been a "vicious assault" by the defendant. He said the defendant had previous convictions from the Youth Court for assaults.

The judge told the defendant: "Be under no illusions when you lift your fists and hit somebody and they fall to the ground that can be a very dangerous, if not fatal, situation".