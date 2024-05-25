Judge tells 18-year-old from Randalstown assaults can end in death
and live on Freeview channel 276
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Brogan McNally, of Drummaul Park, who was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years, for assaulting a man in Randalstown on September 23 last year.
The court heard the defendant punched the man on the face and when he fell to the ground he was kicked a number of times including to the head.
The man said McNally told him: "Don't open your mouth about this. Don't tell police about this". The man was taken to hospital.
A defence lawyer accepted it was a "bad assault" and the defendant was "very remorseful".
The judge sent the defendant to the court cells saying he wished to "reflect" on his sentencing options.
When McNally was brought back to the dock, Judge Broderick said it had been a "vicious assault" by the defendant. He said the defendant had previous convictions from the Youth Court for assaults.
The judge told the defendant: "Be under no illusions when you lift your fists and hit somebody and they fall to the ground that can be a very dangerous, if not fatal, situation".
As well as the suspended jail term the defendant was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the injured man.