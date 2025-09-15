Judge tells 19-year-old Portadown motorist to slow down as consequences could be 'simply horrendous'
Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy was speaking to Jane Elizabeth May (19), of Mullantine Road, Portadown, who was caught driving a van at 93mph - 33mph over its permitted speed.
The detection was made in a 70mph zone - the Crankill Road dual carriageway near Ballymena at 10.30am on June 18 this year. She had no record.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was visiting farms in connection with work and was "mortified" to be in court.
Judge Kennedy told the defendant: "If you speak to some families who are bereaved because of deaths on the roads, to get a knock on the door at half past two in the morning to say a member of the family has been killed in a car accident is quite simply horrendous."
He said speeding is "simply not worth it" as the defendant was running a risk of causing serious injury if not death to herself or others. He said it was an "appalling speed".
Judge Kennedy added: "I am not sure how you could control a vehicle at 93mph. I couldn't and I have been driving for many years."
He said he would give her "one final chance" and handed down six penalty points along with a £750 fine.