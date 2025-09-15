A judge told a speeding motorist she needs to slow down as it would be "simply horrendous" if there was a road death.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy was speaking to Jane Elizabeth May (19), of Mullantine Road, Portadown, who was caught driving a van at 93mph - 33mph over its permitted speed.

The detection was made in a 70mph zone - the Crankill Road dual carriageway near Ballymena at 10.30am on June 18 this year. She had no record.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was visiting farms in connection with work and was "mortified" to be in court.

Judge Kennedy told the defendant: "If you speak to some families who are bereaved because of deaths on the roads, to get a knock on the door at half past two in the morning to say a member of the family has been killed in a car accident is quite simply horrendous."

He said speeding is "simply not worth it" as the defendant was running a risk of causing serious injury if not death to herself or others. He said it was an "appalling speed".

Judge Kennedy added: "I am not sure how you could control a vehicle at 93mph. I couldn't and I have been driving for many years."

He said he would give her "one final chance" and handed down six penalty points along with a £750 fine.