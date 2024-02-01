Judge tells 26-year-old man with Coalisland address that he 'has a problem with drugs'
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Michael Murtagh (26), from Glenview Heights in Coalisland admitted possessing the drug on September 22 last year.
The court was told that police carrying out a vehicle checkpoint at Gortmerron Link Road stopped a car and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said a search of the vehicle was carried out a quantity of cannabis was found in the central console.
The lawyer said the defendant admitted possessing the drug and said it was for personal use.
A defence lawyer suggested that Probation may assist Murtagh in providing support in giving up drugs.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant that he has a problem with drugs whether he accepted it or not.