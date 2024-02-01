Judge tells 26-year-old man with Coalisland address that he 'has a problem with drugs'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Michael Murtagh (26), from Glenview Heights in Coalisland admitted possessing the drug on September 22 last year.

The court was told that police carrying out a vehicle checkpoint at Gortmerron Link Road stopped a car and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Prosecuting counsel said a search of the vehicle was carried out a quantity of cannabis was found in the central console.

Dungannon courthouse. Picture: National World.

The lawyer said the defendant admitted possessing the drug and said it was for personal use.

A defence lawyer suggested that Probation may assist Murtagh in providing support in giving up drugs.