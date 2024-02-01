Register
BREAKING

Judge tells 26-year-old man with Coalisland address that he 'has a problem with drugs'

A Tyrone man found with two grams of cannabis in the central console of a car stopped by police in Dungannon, was placed on Probation for 12 months at the town's Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 09:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Michael Murtagh (26), from Glenview Heights in Coalisland admitted possessing the drug on September 22 last year.

The court was told that police carrying out a vehicle checkpoint at Gortmerron Link Road stopped a car and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Prosecuting counsel said a search of the vehicle was carried out a quantity of cannabis was found in the central console.

Most Popular
Dungannon courthouse. Picture: National World.Dungannon courthouse. Picture: National World.
Dungannon courthouse. Picture: National World.
Read More
Nominations are now open for this year's Mid Ulster Sports Awards recognising th...

The lawyer said the defendant admitted possessing the drug and said it was for personal use.

A defence lawyer suggested that Probation may assist Murtagh in providing support in giving up drugs.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant that he has a problem with drugs whether he accepted it or not.