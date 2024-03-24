Judge tells Cookstown man sentenced for drug offences: ‘Your life is in your hands’
Barry Coney, aged 30, from Sullenboy Park in the town, had previously admitted charges of possessing diazepam, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing cannabis with intent to supply on July 7, 2022.
The court was told police were operating a vehicle checkpoint at Magherafelt bypass junction with Moneymore Road when they stopped a car containing two males, including the defendant who was a passenger.
Prosecuting counsel said when speaking to the driver, officers detected a smell of cannabis from inside the vehicle and carried out a search.
The lawyer said officers noticed Coney drop something and kick it along the road and a search of the area located a small pouch containing drugs.
He said the drugs seized amounted to 7.1 grams of cannabis, 6.22 of cocaine and 91 diazepam tablets.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde stressed Coney had the drugs as a social supply to fund his own habit.
Mr Forde explained the defendant, who had been seriously injured in a car accident in 2019, has significant mental health issues, but had managed to stop using cocaine.
Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said there had been a four-year gap in the defendant's offending when he had "managed to stay out of trouble”.
Imposing the suspended jail term, Mr Archer remarked that he hoped it would motivate him to not come before the courts again.
"Your life is in your hands," he told Coney.