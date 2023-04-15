Judge tells Cookstown man to make ‘positive arrangement’ with Probation Service

James Pue, (31), from Burnvale Crescent, is charged with stealing alcohol and chocolate, valued £30.09 on October 1, 2022, and stealing alcohol and a soft drink, valued £43.34, on October 5, 2022, from Cookstown Tesco.
Pue also faces a charge of stealing alcohol, valued £18.95, from Home Bargains, Cookstown, on December 2 last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence solicitor suggested that a pre-sentence report would be of assistance to the court.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he would order a pre-sentence report for May 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But he said he would require an update on April 26 as to whether Pue had made a "positive arrangement" to meet with Probation Service.
Read more: http:// https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/cookstown-residents-group-urge-other-estates-to-consider-installing-defibrillator-4099097
Mr O'Hare said the court needed some kind of confirmation that the defendant was engaging with Probation.