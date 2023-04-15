Judge tells Cookstown man to make ‘positive arrangement’ with Probation Service

A Cookstown man who pleaded guilty to theft charges was told by the judge at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that he must engage with the Probation Service.

James Pue, (31), from Burnvale Crescent, is charged with stealing alcohol and chocolate, valued £30.09 on October 1, 2022, and stealing alcohol and a soft drink, valued £43.34, on October 5, 2022, from Cookstown Tesco.

Pue also faces a charge of stealing alcohol, valued £18.95, from Home Bargains, Cookstown, on December 2 last year.

A defence solicitor suggested that a pre-sentence report would be of assistance to the court.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he would order a pre-sentence report for May 24.

But he said he would require an update on April 26 as to whether Pue had made a "positive arrangement" to meet with Probation Service.