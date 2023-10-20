A man who called his ex-partner 140 times in one day and stole her house key has been given an 11-month jail term suspended for three years.

Finbar Wells, aged 27, from Drumbeg, Craigavon appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Defence barrister Conor Lunney said Wells would plead guilty to the harassment of a woman between March 8 and 12 this year. A prosecutor said the charge of persistent improper use of communications causing anxiety on the same dates was withdrawn. However Wells denied the theft of a house key.

Wells had previously pleaded guilty to harassment of the same woman on April 15 and this was tabled for sentencing.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

He was asked why he was at the woman’s house on March 11. He said he had to ‘get a few things for the child and she had an appointment I brought her to’. He added: “When I dropped her off that’s when things started to go downhill.” When asked how he got into the house he said: “I phoned her and she came down and opened the door. There was no banging on the door or anything like that. I rapped the door a few times and then I phoned her.”

Mr Lunney asked: “When you got into the house do you accept there was a verbal argument between the two of you?” Wells said: “There wasn’t much of an argument. I could understand if I was raising my voice or if there was this big bad argument. But there wasn’t anything like that.

"I can understand if I was being aggressive like she said but that’s definitely not the case.”

He said he left after about 10 minutes. Mr Lunney stated the claim is Wells took the door key ‘dishonestly’ and asked him to explain. Wells said: “It was just like any other time and I would have taken it with me when I was leaving.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “But you didn’t live there.” Wells said: “I lived there for three or four years.”

The district judge pointed out that on March 11 this year Wells was not living there. Wells said he had been living there that week. After more questioning, Wells admitted he was not living there on March 11. DJ Kelly said: “You had no right to take this key.” Wells said his belongings were there and disputed his former partner’s testimony that there was nothing of his at the house.

He also denied she had specifically told him not to take the key. He said that when the police arrived at his house and asked about the key, he gave it to them straight away.

A prosecutor said: “Mr Wells you have accepted to the court today that you made upwards of 300 phone calls in the two days before March 11 to the injured party. You have accepted that today and pleaded to harassment.”

Wells agreed but said he didn’t accept he made over 300 calls.

The prosecutor said: “So on March 11 you have attended this address and let in through the front door. You agreed there have been words said and aggression shown. The injured party has called police in front of you. Is that why you then go to take the key? In interview you told police, ‘I lifted the key just because of the way she was getting on’.”

Wells said there were times when he had left the house and she wouldn’t let him back to get his things.

The prosecutor said: “So you think that showing the aggression and having made so many calls over previous days somehow she was...” Wells interrupted: “What do you mean by the aggression shown?” The prosecutor said: “The injured party has just given evidence that there was aggression shown.” Wells said: “There was no aggression that day.”

The prosecutor said: “The injured party said there was aggression shown, she called police. You clearly weren’t happy at that.”

Wells said she was ‘ringing the police for no reason’. The prosecutor said: “I put it to you that this was your form of control that you felt that you could take her key. You accept it wasn’t your house. It wasn’t your key. Do you accept your relationship ended in February?” Wells said: “No it was still continuing.”

DJ Kelly said: “It will come as no surprise I am recording a conviction and that interview with police is rather telling. I have to say it is not a great pre-sentence report. Really it all arises out of domestic abuse. And the victim blaming. Not his fault, none of it. he didn’t do it. It’s all her fault.”

Mr Lunney said he understood why the author of the report felt Wells was trying to minimise his actions but the author states that Wells accepts and regrets his actions.

DJ Kelly said: “He stated to probation that his behaviour was a reaction to her not getting her own way. He rang her 140 times in one day – yet this is all her fault.” Mr Lunney said: “It wasn’t all one way without wishing to demean anyone.”

DJ Kelly said: “It is the minimisation of the problem, particularly in cases of domestic abuse because it does not reflect true and adequate remorse.”

“They (the offences) form a pattern of domestic abuse perpetrated against the mother of your child.”

For theft, Wells was sentenced to six months in prison. For harassment on March 11, he was sentenced to three months jail. These two sentences are to run concurrently. For harassment on April 15 he was sentenced to five months imprisonment to run consecutively with the previous sentence. All are suspended for three years.

DJ Kelly said: “You cannot maintain your current attitude. It was evident even here in court in respect of both myself and the prosecutor. Your attitude towards females has to change.”