A judge told a motorist who had a preliminary alcohol in breath reading of 117 - more than three times the legal limit of 35 - that courts take such cases extremely seriously "because unfortunately people die on our roads because of drink drivers".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court to Conleth McCurdy (29), of Knocknacarry Court, Cushendun.

He admitted a charge of failing to provide an evidential breath sample on the evening of July 14 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told a member of the public reported that a motorist - the defendant - had slammed on the brakes of a car and got out with a bottle of beer in his hand.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Police attended and arrested the defendant. According to the charge sheet the incident came to light in Larne.

A defence solicitor said that after giving the preliminary sample the defendant believed he didn't have to give a further sample. He said McCurdy wished to apologise to the court "and also to his family".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Fitzsimons said: "I take a lot of these road traffic matters extremely seriously because unfortunately every year people die on our roads because of drink drivers."

She banned the defendant from driving for 15 months and fined him £450.