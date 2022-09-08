Judge tells Islandmagee man he takes ‘dim view’ of assaults on plane cabin crew

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where James Woods (42), of The Stables, Ballystrudder, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a cabin crew member - a male - and a charge of ‘behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft’.

A charge that he ‘failed to obey a lawful command which the pilot in command of an aircraft gave for the purpose of securing the safety of the aircraft and of persons or property carried in the aircraft, or the safety, efficiency or regularity of air navigation’ was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

The charges relate to March 13 this year and full details have yet to be outlined to the court.

Ballymena Courthouse.