District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Robbie Scott (26), of Beechview Courtyard, who was disorderly on March 14 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police had taken the defendant to hospital and at the waiting area he was "aggressive" towards officers and "persisted in shouting and swearing". Other members of the public were present.
Judge Broderick said such incidents cause concern not just for staff but also people who are there "waiting and seeking treatment".
The judge deferred sentencing until November and said if the defendant re-offended and/or did not engage positively with Probation he was "likely to go to prison".