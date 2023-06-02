Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Judge tells man: 'Health Service are under enough pressure without people like you'

A judge told a Crumlin man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital: "The Health Service are under enough pressure without people like you coming to their waiting areas causing concern by shouting and swearing."
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Robbie Scott (26), of Beechview Courtyard, who was disorderly on March 14 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police had taken the defendant to hospital and at the waiting area he was "aggressive" towards officers and "persisted in shouting and swearing". Other members of the public were present.

Judge Broderick said such incidents cause concern not just for staff but also people who are there "waiting and seeking treatment".

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

The judge deferred sentencing until November and said if the defendant re-offended and/or did not engage positively with Probation he was "likely to go to prison".