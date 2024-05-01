Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deputy District Judge Alan White was speaking on Tuesday, April 30, at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, to David Fletcher (29) of Donegore Drive in Antrim.

The defendant is charged with robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making a threat to kill and kidnapping. There is a co-accused.

A previous court heard a man who was allegedly threatened with violence by two men whilst being 'walked' to an ATM in the middle of the night to remove cash from his account, was able to escape by running off towards nearby Antrim Police Station.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

A police officer told the previous court that at 3am on March 18 this year a man said he was approached by two men in the Seacash Drive area of Antrim town where he was assaulted and robbed.

The man was asked to hand over money and he said he had none. He had a bank card which was removed. He was threatened that he would be stabbed although no knife was seen by the victim. There were also threats made in relation to the man's partner and children.

A police officer said: "The victim was then walked down from Seacash Drive onto Steeple Road where the intention was to withdraw money from his bank account using his bank card. He walked with the two males out of fear of further violence."

They had gone to an ATM at Centra on Oriel Road but the "ATM was blocked up" and they then proceeded to Tesco and at a garage one male walked to the ATM while the other remained with the man "and he tried to discreetly use his phone to phone 999 but this male realised that he had his phone in his hand".

The male was further assaulted and the phone removed.

When the man noticed the other accused had "disappeared around the corner he made good his escape and ran away and went straight to the Police Station to report what had happened".

£10 was withdrawn from the account. Both accused were then seen walking towards the Parkhall estate.

The police officer said there was much CCTV including some of "significant quality" obtained from the PSNI Steeple facility in Antrim.

The man picked out both accused during an identification parade. Both accused were arrested and the bank card was located at Fletcher's home. There was also clothing which matched that seen on CCTV.

Fletcher had previously been remanded in custody on the charges and on Tuesday he appeared at court via video link from prison.

Court on Tuesday, April 30, heard the defendant was seeking 'compassionate bail' to visit his father's grave and also to attend his daughter's birthday party.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said he did not believe the application "meets the threshold" for compassionate bail.

A defence barrister said the defendant "still struggles with the loss of his father" and wished to visit his dad's grave, accompanied by his mother. The lawyer said the defendant's daughter's birthday party was this Thursday.

The barrister said he accepted "the first hurdle the court has to consider is whether this is a truly compassionate application and whether it meets that hurdle".

Refusing bail, Judge White said: "In my view neither comes close (to being granted bail)."

He added: "Visiting your father's grave certainly doesn't come within the ambit of exceptional circumstances that would justify release. And sadly one of the consequences of being remanded in custody is that you miss the birthday parties of your children. That again is not an exceptional circumstance".