Judge tells motorist 111 mph is ‘significant speed’

Thomas Fullerton from Castle Oak in Castledawson, was also fined £265 for the offence on November 15 last year.

Counsel prosecuting said the 23-year-old was detected by police who observed his vehicle coming from the Cookstown direction at 10.20pm.

The offence was admitted and a defence lawyer said the defendant was returning from work at the time and was concerned that his father who had Covid was on the verge of being admitted to hospital.

He said there were very few other vehicles on the road at the time of the incident

The lawyer said it was “out of character” for Fullerton whose employment as a Amazon warehouse operative may be at risk.

He pointed out that the loss of his licence would also impact his family as he cared for his young brother.

“He has learned from this experience and it will not be repeated,” the lawyer added.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that 111 mph was a significant speed and he put himself and others at risk.

Mr Ranaghan said he took into account the defendant’s early plea and the fact that he cared for his brother who has special needs.