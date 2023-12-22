Judge tells motorist caught 'donutting' that a car park was not 'some sort of private race track'
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Ismael Mohamed, of Ballymoney Road in Ballymena, who admitted a charge of careless driving.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police were alerted by a member of the public about a car donutting in a park and ride car park at Cloughmills on May 8 this year. There was excessive noise coming from the vehicle.
The judge watched video footage of the incident. A defence solicitor said the defendant had been "drifting" and "the idea of donuts denotes out of control and it was not out of control".
The judge asked: "Is he a professional drifter?" and the solicitor replied: "It looks controlled."
The court heard the defendant had three penalty points on his licence. The Cloughmills incident happened when he was still in his Probationary Driver period.
Handing down a two months driving ban and a £400 fine, the judge said: "The public roads are not some private race track. I have viewed the footage, this was wholly inappropriate driving. This was deliberate, not an accident, you deliberately did this."