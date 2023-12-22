A 20-year-old motorist caught 'donutting' in a 'park and ride' car park near Cloughmills in County Antrim was told by a judge it was "not some sort of private race track".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Ismael Mohamed, of Ballymoney Road in Ballymena, who admitted a charge of careless driving.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police were alerted by a member of the public about a car donutting in a park and ride car park at Cloughmills on May 8 this year. There was excessive noise coming from the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge watched video footage of the incident. A defence solicitor said the defendant had been "drifting" and "the idea of donuts denotes out of control and it was not out of control".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The judge asked: "Is he a professional drifter?" and the solicitor replied: "It looks controlled."

The court heard the defendant had three penalty points on his licence. The Cloughmills incident happened when he was still in his Probationary Driver period.