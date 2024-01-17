Judge tells motorist he had put his children in danger when he narrowly avoided colliding with police car

A motorist who pulled out in front of a police car in Cookstown narrowly avoiding a collision, has been given a three-month driving disqualification at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sijo Varghese (46), of Abbeyvale, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £375 with a £15 offender's levy for driving without due care and attention, carrying two young children without proper restraints,failing to display L plates, and driving unaccompanied.

The court heard the incident happened at the junction of Union Road with Coagh Street in Cookstown at approximately 7.30pm on June 10 last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to the defendant after he pulled out of Union Road as the police car passed, officers noticed two young children in the rear of the car with incorrect restraints.