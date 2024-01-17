Judge tells motorist he had put his children in danger when he narrowly avoided colliding with police car
Sijo Varghese (46), of Abbeyvale, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £375 with a £15 offender's levy for driving without due care and attention, carrying two young children without proper restraints,failing to display L plates, and driving unaccompanied.
The court heard the incident happened at the junction of Union Road with Coagh Street in Cookstown at approximately 7.30pm on June 10 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to the defendant after he pulled out of Union Road as the police car passed, officers noticed two young children in the rear of the car with incorrect restraints.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant he had subjected his two children to danger and he was lucky there had not been a collision.