Judge tells motorist he had put his children in danger when he narrowly avoided colliding with police car

A motorist who pulled out in front of a police car in Cookstown narrowly avoiding a collision, has been given a three-month driving disqualification at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Sijo Varghese (46), of Abbeyvale, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £375 with a £15 offender's levy for driving without due care and attention, carrying two young children without proper restraints,failing to display L plates, and driving unaccompanied.

The court heard the incident happened at the junction of Union Road with Coagh Street in Cookstown at approximately 7.30pm on June 10 last year.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Prosecuting counsel said on speaking to the defendant after he pulled out of Union Road as the police car passed, officers noticed two young children in the rear of the car with incorrect restraints.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant he had subjected his two children to danger and he was lucky there had not been a collision.