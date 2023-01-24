Register
Judge tells motorist he was ‘very stupid’ not to have walked 500 yards to shop

A district judge has told an uninsured driver he was "very stupid" not to have walked the 500 yards to a shop as it was "going to cost you".

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 hours ago

Twenty-five-year-old James Khan from Springdale in Dungannon was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for four weeks for having no insurance.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that at approximately 2pm on August 22 last year, police stopped an Audi car at Newell Road in the town and asked the defendant to produce his driving documents.

Prosecuting counsel said checks on the police database showed Khan was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse.

He said that he had insurance but further checks were made which found he was not insured, she added.

Admitting the offence Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, said the defendant had been asked by his mother to go about 500 yards to a shop to get paracetamol.

Mr Faloon stressed Khan was now insured on his mother’s policy.