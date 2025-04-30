Judge tells two Cookstown women they ‘didn’t cover themselves in glory’
Ludmilla Sila, 22, whose address was given as Coolnafranky Park in Cookstown, and Zita Sila, 39, whose address was given as Loy Street in Cookstown, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 30, for sentencing after being found guilty of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm respectively.
The court heard that charges arose following an altercation over something that had been posted on social media.
The two women had been invited to a meeting by a third party in an attempt to resolve issues with the injured party.
However, the court was told that following a heated discussion there was an altercation on the footpath.
It was stated that Zita Sila hit the injured party with a stone and bit her on the head, and that Ludmilla Sila attempted to split them up.
During interview Zita Sila admitted biting the injured party but said no weapons were used. Defence told the court Zita Sila “accepts her behaviour was poor”.
During sentencing, District Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendants: “Neither of you covered yourselves in glory. It arose from something you claimed was posted on social media.”
Ludmilla Sila was charged with common assault and was fined £200, an offender’s levy of £15, and was ordered to pay £300 in compensation.
Zita Sila, who was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was fined £500, an offender’s levy of £15, and was ordered to pay compensation of £400.
Defence was granted leave to appeal the sentences.