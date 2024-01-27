Judge tells Tyrone drink-driving farm hand that he should have known not to be behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Padraig Hamilton, aged 18, from Derramore Drive, Coalisland, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on January 1.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told Hamilton the police run a massive drink-driving campaign at this time of year and he should have known not to be behind the wheel.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at approximately 2.15am, police were called to a collision on the Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown.

She said in the middle of the road was a car which had sustained substantial frontal damage and there was also damage to a garden wall.

The lawyer said police spoke to the defendant and he admitted he had been driving the car and he later provided an evidential specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 72 mcgs.

A defence lawyer explained that damage had been caused to a fence and handed in photographs to the court showing the defendant and his father repairing the damage.

He explained that Hamilton had been drinking with cousins in the Tullywiggan area and, unfortunately, there had been an argument and he decided to "take himself away".

The lawyer said the defendant could not get a taxi and decided to drive himself the very short distance to his grandparents house in Cookstown.