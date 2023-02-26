Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Judge tells Whitehead man that courts take domestic violence 'very seriously'

A judge told a man with a Whitehead address that courts take domestic violence "very seriously" as he handed down a three months jail term, suspended for two years.

By Court Reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 10:45am

Samuel Heffron (25), of Adelaide Avenue, assaulted his partner on December 20 last year.

The incident was captured on CCTV which showed the defendant grabbing her by the back of the head and pulling her head back. He also assaulted her on another occasion by "slapping" her face.

He also admitted possessing drugs.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

A defence barrister told the court that prior to Heffron slapping his partner she had slapped him.

The lawyer said the defendant's misuse of prescription drugs has "completely ceased".

Deputy District Judge Alan White told Heffron: "No matter how you get into a row with your partner, it is not acceptable to use violence".

Read More
Exhibition combining prehistoric and modern art on display in Carrick

The defendant was also fined £225.