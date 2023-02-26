Judge tells Whitehead man that courts take domestic violence 'very seriously'

A judge told a man with a Whitehead address that courts take domestic violence "very seriously" as he handed down a three months jail term, suspended for two years.

Samuel Heffron (25), of Adelaide Avenue, assaulted his partner on December 20 last year.

The incident was captured on CCTV which showed the defendant grabbing her by the back of the head and pulling her head back. He also assaulted her on another occasion by "slapping" her face.

He also admitted possessing drugs.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

A defence barrister told the court that prior to Heffron slapping his partner she had slapped him.

The lawyer said the defendant's misuse of prescription drugs has "completely ceased".

Deputy District Judge Alan White told Heffron: "No matter how you get into a row with your partner, it is not acceptable to use violence".