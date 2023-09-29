Judge: 'There is far too much theft from shops going on at the moment'
Thomas James Coleman (31), with an address given as no fixed abode in Ballymena, stole 13 bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £292 from Tesco on April 17 this year and two bottles of Jack Daniel's and a bottle of vodka worth a total of £88 from the same store on May 26 this year. When arrested on June 2 he was in possession of two Pregabalin tablets.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that on April 17 the defendant used a trolley and went directly to the alcohol aisles and walked straight out and was identified on CCTV.
On May 26 he went to the store with a bag and exited without paying and was caught on CCTV.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "stealing to fund substance issues".
The court heard the defendant had 84 previous convictions and was currently serving a jail sentence.
District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a three months jail term for the Ballymena offences and said it should be added on to the defendant's current sentence.
Judge Broderick said: "There is too much theft from premises and shops going on at the moment. I can understand why shopkeepers are finding it very difficult to operate with any profit if people come in and steal high value items quite brazenly".