A man who stole almost £400 of alcohol from a supermarket in Ballymena was funding "substance issues," a defence lawyer said.

Thomas James Coleman (31), with an address given as no fixed abode in Ballymena, stole 13 bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £292 from Tesco on April 17 this year and two bottles of Jack Daniel's and a bottle of vodka worth a total of £88 from the same store on May 26 this year. When arrested on June 2 he was in possession of two Pregabalin tablets.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that on April 17 the defendant used a trolley and went directly to the alcohol aisles and walked straight out and was identified on CCTV.

On May 26 he went to the store with a bag and exited without paying and was caught on CCTV.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "stealing to fund substance issues".

The court heard the defendant had 84 previous convictions and was currently serving a jail sentence.

District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a three months jail term for the Ballymena offences and said it should be added on to the defendant's current sentence.

