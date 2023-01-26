Judge warns Lisburn man he was "very, very lucky" not to go to prison after raising false fire alarms

Declan Fenton (30), whose address was given as Sloan Street in Lisburn, was also charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely Diazapam, and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.
The court heard that on six separate occasions between September 16, 2021 and September 21, 2021, the defendant falsely raised a fire alarm at Clanmil Housing in Sloan Street.
Fenton also faced charges relating to possession of a controlled drug on November 30, 2021, and May 23, 2022.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months for each of the charges of raising a false fire alarm, giving the defendant credit for his early guilty plea by reducing the sentence from three months.
She also imposed a sentence of two months for possession of a Class C drug and five months for possession of a Class A drug, which was again reduced by one month as credit for an early plea of guilty.
The custodial sentence was suspended for a period of two years.
During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “Do not come back here again with any other offences and regard yourself as very, very lucky.
"You have to deal with your addictions, otherwise you are going to prison.”
Ms Watters also ordered the destruction of the drugs which had been in the defendants possession.