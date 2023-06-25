Ciaran John Trainor, 38, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using disorderly behaviour in a public place on July 16, 2022.
The court heard that District Judge Rosie Watters had deferred sentencing on the defendant to allow him to engage with the Probation Service.
Following what she said was a “positive report” from Probation, Ms Watters imposed a sentence of two months, suspended for 12 months.
During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am imposing it on the basis that I don’t expect you to be back before a court again.
"I really like to see a positive report and I really genuinely hope you can stay out of trouble. I don’t want to see you back here again.”