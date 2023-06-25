Register
Judge warns Lisburn man to stay out of trouble after handing him a suspended sentence

A Lisburn man has been warned by a judge to stay out of trouble after she imposed a suspended prison sentence.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST

Ciaran John Trainor, 38, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using disorderly behaviour in a public place on July 16, 2022.

The court heard that District Judge Rosie Watters had deferred sentencing on the defendant to allow him to engage with the Probation Service.

Following what she said was a “positive report” from Probation, Ms Watters imposed a sentence of two months, suspended for 12 months.

Judge warns Lisburn man to stay out of trouble. Pic by GoogleJudge warns Lisburn man to stay out of trouble. Pic by Google
Judge warns Lisburn man to stay out of trouble. Pic by Google

During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I am imposing it on the basis that I don’t expect you to be back before a court again.

"I really like to see a positive report and I really genuinely hope you can stay out of trouble. I don’t want to see you back here again.”

