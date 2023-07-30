A judge has warned that if motorists don't stop hitting speeds of over 100mph he will impose longer driving bans.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Eimear Margaret Jackson (26), of Sandringham Gardens in Derry/Londonderry, was banned for a month and fined £200 for driving a BMW at 103mph on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town on March 23 this year.

Eugene Greatbanks (22), of Killyberry Lane, Bellaghy, was also banned from driving for a month and fined £200 after being caught in a Volkswagen Golf doing 101mph on the same motorway on May 2 this year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

Greatbanks' defence solicitor said his client's mother is a nurse who works in the "frontline" and would "see the results" of collisions and the family had taken the court appearance "very badly".

Judge Broderick said he often hears of speeds over 100mph as his area includes the M2 motorway. He said police and the Health Service say speed is a major factor in accidents.