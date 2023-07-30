Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Judge warns of crackdown if motorists don't stop hitting speeds of over 100mph

A judge has warned that if motorists don't stop hitting speeds of over 100mph he will impose longer driving bans.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 30th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Eimear Margaret Jackson (26), of Sandringham Gardens in Derry/Londonderry, was banned for a month and fined £200 for driving a BMW at 103mph on the M2 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town on March 23 this year.

Eugene Greatbanks (22), of Killyberry Lane, Bellaghy, was also banned from driving for a month and fined £200 after being caught in a Volkswagen Golf doing 101mph on the same motorway on May 2 this year.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

Greatbanks' defence solicitor said his client's mother is a nurse who works in the "frontline" and would "see the results" of collisions and the family had taken the court appearance "very badly".

Judge Broderick said he often hears of speeds over 100mph as his area includes the M2 motorway. He said police and the Health Service say speed is a major factor in accidents.

He said banning people for hitting speeds of more than 100mph was aimed at deterring others but he warned: "The message must be sent out loud and clear. Those who drive at 100mph or in excess of that can expect to be disqualified. And if that message doesn't get through then I will have to increase the period of disqualification."