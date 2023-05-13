Register
Juvenile assaulted on Portrush’s West Strand

Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses after a report of an assault on a juvenile in Portrush last night (Friday).

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:45 BST

The incident occurred within the vicinity of West Strand at 10pm and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, using reference 2411 from 12/05/23.

Alternatively, a report can be made online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Portrush. Image by GooglePortrush. Image by Google
