Katesbridge motorist used vehicle in dangerous condition, Ballymena court told
A man who used a vehicle in a "dangerous condition" claimed the suspension had been damaged due to carrying a "heavy load of chairs".
Karl Andrew Hamilton (55), of Ballyroney Road near Katesbridge in County Down, came to police attention in Ballymena on December 4 last year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18, the defendant was given three penalty points and a £200 fine.