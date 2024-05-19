Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton: man charged with east Belfast murder
Ms Parton was found dead at her home in Madrid Street on Wednesday afternoon.
In the early hours of Sunday police confirmed that a man, aged 23, has been charged with her murder.
A 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have been charged with the offences of assisting an offender and of aiding and abetting a breach of bail. The woman has also been charged with the offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
All three are due appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20.
Police said that, in line with usual procedure, charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
Women’s Aid said Ms Parton was the 19th woman in Northern Ireland to be killed since 2020, and the ninth woman to be murdered here under the age of 35 in the same period.
“Women’s Aid NI would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton following the news of her tragic murder in Belfast,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.
"Please know that our thoughts are with you all at this incredibly challenging time. We cannot fathom the depth of your pain at losing your loved one.”