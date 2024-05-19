Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people have been charged following the murder of 34-year-old Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton in east Belfast.

Ms Parton was found dead at her home in Madrid Street on Wednesday afternoon.

In the early hours of Sunday police confirmed that a man, aged 23, has been charged with her murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have been charged with the offences of assisting an offender and of aiding and abetting a breach of bail. The woman has also been charged with the offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Kathryn Parton. Picture: released by PSNI

All three are due appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20.

Police said that, in line with usual procedure, charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Women’s Aid said Ms Parton was the 19th woman in Northern Ireland to be killed since 2020, and the ninth woman to be murdered here under the age of 35 in the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women’s Aid NI would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton following the news of her tragic murder in Belfast,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.