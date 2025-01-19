Keady: masked male ‘may have potentially been approaching children’ in estate
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a male acting suspiciously in the vicinity of St Matthews Estate, Keady, on Saturday (January 18) around 7pm.
In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “This male may have potentially been approaching children within the area.
"The male was travelling in a large black vehicle potentially a van, he is described as wearing all black and wearing a face mask.
"If you have any information or dash cam that may have caught this van or male please contact Police quoting RM25003865.”