Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a male acting suspiciously in the vicinity of St Matthews Estate, Keady, on Saturday (January 18) around 7pm.

In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “This male may have potentially been approaching children within the area.

"The male was travelling in a large black vehicle potentially a van, he is described as wearing all black and wearing a face mask.

"If you have any information or dash cam that may have caught this van or male please contact Police quoting RM25003865.”