Kells man told police officer: ‘I have a 9 mil and it is pointing at you’

David Alexander Rankin (59), of Main Street, was in the “Ballymena area,” with the charge sheet making reference to Ladysmith Terrace in the town.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from prison where he is serving a sentence with a release date of July.

The prosecutor said that on October 24 last year police attended a report of “three males fighting” in a street.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

There was no fighting when police arrived but Rankin was close by in the driver seat of a vehicle.

Whilst being searched he made the ‘9 mil’ comment.

He was “drunk” and admitted having “two drinks”.

As he had been in the vehicle with the ignition turned on and the lights on, window wipers working and the dashboard lit up he was asked for a breath specimen which he refused.

In the back of a police car he kicked out at an officer but “missed” and also attempted to headbutt the officer.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said when alcohol mixes with medication, “thuggish behaviour towards police” from the defendant tends to develop but in sobriety he is remorseful.