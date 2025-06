An R driver caught doing more than twice his permitted speed of 45mph has been banned from driving for two weeks.

Akhil Menon (26), of Fernisky Road, Kells, was detected doing 92mph on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena on December 28 last year.

There was also an R plate offence.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, as well as the ban the defendant was fined £200.