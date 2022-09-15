Kells woman charged with attempting to ‘set dog on a person’
A Kells woman is charged with attempting to ‘set a dog on another person’ - a female - on February 11 this year.
Helen Agnew (42), of Grove Road, is also accused of assaulting the female.
She is further alleged to have tampered with a vehicle at Grove Road, Kells.
The defendant is also accused of assaulting two police officers and resisting one of the officers in the execution of their duty on February 28 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates’ Court the case was adjourned to September 29.