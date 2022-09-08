Register
Kells woman receives suspended jail sentence

Kells woman Tamara Marshall (28), of Crosshill View, has been given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year, for harassment and making a threat to kill.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:51 pm

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard that on March 29 this year the defendant had been banging on a door and when told by police to make no further contact she left a voicemail half an hour later saying she would “kill” a woman and her family.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant has “struggles”.

The defendant was also made the subject of a two year Restraining Order.

