Kells woman receives suspended jail sentence
Kells woman Tamara Marshall (28), of Crosshill View, has been given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year, for harassment and making a threat to kill.
Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard that on March 29 this year the defendant had been banging on a door and when told by police to make no further contact she left a voicemail half an hour later saying she would “kill” a woman and her family.
Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant has “struggles”.
The defendant was also made the subject of a two year Restraining Order.