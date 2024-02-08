Ketamine was hidden in Toome man's underwear
Damian Toal (26), of Moneynick Road, Toome, had driven whilst unfit in September last year. The defendant had driven on the M2 motorway.
He was unsteady on his feet when he got out of a vehicle and had "dilated pupils" and was slurring his speech. A preliminary breath test was zero but there was a "distinct smell of cannabis" in the vehicle.
When searched in custody "an amount of of ketamine was located in his underwear," a prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A blood sample showed ketamine, Diazepam and cannabis in the defendant's system. Four Diazepam tablets were found in the vehicle.
A defence barrister said the defendant was "remorseful" and has now "turned his life around".
Banning the defendant from driving for three years and fining him £450, District Judge Nigel Broderick said Toal previously had a conviction for drink driving.