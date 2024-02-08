Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Damian Toal (26), of Moneynick Road, Toome, had driven whilst unfit in September last year. The defendant had driven on the M2 motorway.

He was unsteady on his feet when he got out of a vehicle and had "dilated pupils" and was slurring his speech. A preliminary breath test was zero but there was a "distinct smell of cannabis" in the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When searched in custody "an amount of of ketamine was located in his underwear," a prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A blood sample showed ketamine, Diazepam and cannabis in the defendant's system. Four Diazepam tablets were found in the vehicle.

A defence barrister said the defendant was "remorseful" and has now "turned his life around".