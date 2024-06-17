Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown man, who is accused of the attempted sexual communication with a child, is not to return home amid concerns for his safety after threats to burn the family home, Craigavon court heard.

Kevin Christy, aged 40, from Park Road, Portadown, is charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child and the improper use of public electronic communications on dates between May 21 and September 29, 2023.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Christy’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said that while his client has already been granted bail, this could not be perfected due to the address.

A prosecutor told the court the PSNI’s position has not changed from the original bail argument.

“Bail was granted but he was remanded due to the address not being suitable. The only difference is the volume of calls now relating to this proposed address,” she said.

She said Christy’s sister, who lives there, had made more than 13 calls to police saying there are people on her street shouting to get the defendant out.

“For example on April 13 there was a report of approximately 15 teenagers walking past the house shouting ‘Your son’s a paedo’,” said the prosecutor. She also said on May 11 someone drove past the house shouting ‘paedo’ at the address. On April 15, every hour-and-a-half since the arrest someone drives past and shouts ‘paedo’. On April 16, 10 young teens shouted at the house ‘Christy get out of here or we’ll burn you out’.

The PSNI’s investigating officer said there is a play park and playing fields opposite the house ‘which would also cause concern for potential reoffending’, the prosecutor revealed.

Mr Lunny said the defendant has been on remand since April 13, has learning difficulties and has no criminal record. He added that Christy was the ‘victim of a sting’.

He said he understands the court and police were looking out for Mr Christy when they raise concerns but ‘the reality is he will not achieve bail anywhere else’. He said hostels were not be the best environment for Mr Christy who has found his months on remand “more difficult than most” due to his learning difficulties.

Mr Lunny added that Christy had been brought up in the area and lived there his entire life.

District Judge Ranaghan asked if there is the possibility of another address. Mr Lunny said there is one in Cookstown but Mr Christy suggested he would much rather return home.

"Being at home might be the best for him, notwithstanding these quasi-vigilantes. I am not sure if anything more than shouting abuse has been documented to police.”

The district judge told Christy there were two prongs to the police objections, the risk to public disorder and a safeguarding issue in relation to that address and a play park, given the nature of the charges.

"Mr Christy is in a very unfortunate position. He can be classified himself as a vulnerable individual. However as a vulnerable individual he perhaps needs more protection in relation to that first ground. The other, the safeguarding issue, is very much a focus of the court as well. I am not satisfied I can endorse that (Portadown) address.”