Kevin Conway: 27-year-old man due in court charged with murder
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 29.
Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 27-year-old man with his murder.
A 53-year-old man who was arrested in the west Belfast area on Saturday, January 27 in relation to the murder, remains in police custody.
A police spokesperson said, as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.