Kevin Conway: 27-year-old man due in court charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Lurgan man Kevin Conway.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Jan 2024, 22:05 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 29.

Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 27-year-old man with his murder.

Kevin Conway.Kevin Conway.
A 53-year-old man who was arrested in the west Belfast area on Saturday, January 27 in relation to the murder, remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said, as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.