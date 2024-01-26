Register
BREAKING

Kevin Conway murder: 27-year-old man arrested in west Belfast

Detectives investigating the murder of Lurgan man Kevin Conway have made another arrest.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Jan 2024, 22:05 GMT
Police confirmed on Friday night that a 27-year-old man had been arrested in the west Belfast area.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for questioning.

Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Kevin Conway.Kevin Conway.
Police have described his killing as “a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.

The 26-year-old victim had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.