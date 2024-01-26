Kevin Conway murder: 27-year-old man arrested in west Belfast
Detectives investigating the murder of Lurgan man Kevin Conway have made another arrest.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police confirmed on Friday night that a 27-year-old man had been arrested in the west Belfast area.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for questioning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.
Police have described his killing as “a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.
The 26-year-old victim had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.