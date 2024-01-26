Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police confirmed on Friday night that a 27-year-old man had been arrested in the west Belfast area.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for questioning.

Mr Conway, who was from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, died after being shot multiple times in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Kevin Conway.

Police have described his killing as “a horrific, calculated and ruthless murder”.