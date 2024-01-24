Register
Kevin Conway murder: PSNI arrest 53-year-old man in west Belfast

A 53-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:13 GMT
The Lurgan man, who was 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast.

He had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.

Kevin Conway. Picture: family imageKevin Conway. Picture: family image
In a short statement issued on Wednesday morning, the PSNI confirmed detectives investigating Mr Conway’s killing have arrested a 53 year old man in the west Belfast area.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite where he remains in custody for further questioning.