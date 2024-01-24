Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lurgan man, who was 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast.

He had been living in Belfast while on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan a year ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Conway. Picture: family image

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a short statement issued on Wednesday morning, the PSNI confirmed detectives investigating Mr Conway’s killing have arrested a 53 year old man in the west Belfast area.