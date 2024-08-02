Kevin Davidson: police investigating south Belfast murder issue appeal over two vehicles
The body of 34-year-old Mr Davidson was located at an address in the Donegall Avenue area of the city on the evening of Saturday, July 20.
Two people – a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were since charged with his murder.
In a fresh appeal for information issued on Friday (August 2), Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “While two people have been charged with Mr Davidson’s murder, our enquiries are ongoing.
“I am making a specific appeal for information, and have today released images of a car, in respect of an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 July.
“At around 12.24am, there appears to have been an altercation on the Lisburn Road, at the junction of Elmwood Avenue, which we believe involved the occupants of a white car. I am appealing to the driver and passengers of this car to contact officers on 101 as soon as possible.
“In addition, I am asking the driver and/or occupants of a dark-coloured car, which was being driven and may have stopped in the Lisburn Road/Elmwood Avenue area between 12.22am and 12.30am, to please get in touch as I believe you may have information that could assist our enquiries.”
Detective Inspector Rea is asking anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1084 of 15/07/2024.