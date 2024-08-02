A specific appeal in relation to two vehicles has been issued by detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Davidson in south Belfast.

The body of 34-year-old Mr Davidson was located at an address in the Donegall Avenue area of the city on the evening of Saturday, July 20.

Two people – a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – were since charged with his murder.

In a fresh appeal for information issued on Friday (August 2), Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “While two people have been charged with Mr Davidson’s murder, our enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing to the driver and passengers of this car to contact them. Photo provided by PSNI

“I am making a specific appeal for information, and have today released images of a car, in respect of an incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 July.

“At around 12.24am, there appears to have been an altercation on the Lisburn Road, at the junction of Elmwood Avenue, which we believe involved the occupants of a white car. I am appealing to the driver and passengers of this car to contact officers on 101 as soon as possible.

“In addition, I am asking the driver and/or occupants of a dark-coloured car, which was being driven and may have stopped in the Lisburn Road/Elmwood Avenue area between 12.22am and 12.30am, to please get in touch as I believe you may have information that could assist our enquiries.”

Detective Inspector Rea is asking anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1084 of 15/07/2024.