It is understood the man was charged two years ago in respect of a number of offences including conspiracy to steal, going equipped to steal and handling stolen goods in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area. He breached Crown Court bail and was apprehended in France.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man was extradited from France to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, 3rd August by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Extradition Department working in conjunction with the National Crime Agency.

“The man was arrested in France by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant issued in relation to a number of offences relating to keyless car thefts in Northern Ireland.”