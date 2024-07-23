Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI have said that they are seeing an increasing number of keyless car thefts in Ballymoney.

The police in Causeway Coast and Glens said: “We want every member of our community to feel safe and protected whilst also being enabled and encouraged to feel in control of their own security and safety.”

Detective Inspector Lavery continued: “Our officers are seeing a significant increase in keyless car theft in the Ballymoney area, with new car technology being responsible for these incidents.

“Keyless entry cars allow the driver to unlock and start their vehicle with the key fob still in their pocket or bag, making it easier to access their vehicle in a hurry.

“Theft associated with this, known as keyless car theft, occurs when a device is used by criminals to fool the car into thinking the key is close by; unlocking the car and allowing the ignition to be started. Once in the car, the driver can press a button to start the engine without ever needing to touch or insert the key fob or remote.

“The surge in the number of stolen cars has been made easy for criminals who can obtain devices online that enable them to dodge a vehicles complex security system.

“We understand that this type of high-value theft can be financially costly and emotionally devastating to victims involved, particularly if they have left personal belongings in the car, and we are seeing all types of cars being stolen, not just a certain brand or model.

“To all vehicle owners who own a keyless-type vehicle, please routinely adopt simple crime prevention measures to protect your vehicle from this type of theft”.

Simple steps to help protect you becoming a victim of car theft include:

Keep car keys safe – when at home, keep your keys away from the car to disrupt communication range. Avoid leaving them near any doors or windows.

Use a signal-blocking pouch – such as a Faraday pouch or box, which can block the transmission signal from the car key once inside the pouch.

Steering wheel lock – this can be a very effective tool to prevent keyless car theft, preventing your steering wheel from working until unlocked.

Parking – if you have a garage, or somewhere secure to park your vehicle, please use this, or park as close to your property on your driveway as possible.

Alarms - ensure you have an active car alarm to deter thieves. Placing cameras that overlook your driveway is also a good idea, as this records any movement outside.

Tools - don’t leave garden tools outside, as they could be used to facilitate a car break-in.

Neighbours - get to know those who live beside you and keep an eye out for each other and property.

Whilst officers continue to conduct patrols, respond to reports of suspicious activity and deliver crime prevention, everyone can play a part in taking proper precautions with their home and property.