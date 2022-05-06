‘Kidnap and attempted murder’: Clothing being analysed by police

The accused are: David Coleman (36), of Fountain Place in Ballymena; Mark Bradshaw (51), of High Street in Ballymena; David Philip Cherry (39), of Waveney Park, Belfast; Sean Davies (39), of Queen’s Park, Saintfield and Glenn Allen Sheridan (43), of Florence Walk, Belfast.
The charges relate to October 11 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court: “We are awaiting results on clothing seized from individuals arrested that are on investigative bail. Once those results on the bail suspects are returned then a decision will be made whether to continue investigating them”.
The court heard a blood sample was taken from the bathroom of Coleman’s address in Fountain Place.
The prosecutor said a suspect video parade should be completed by the end of May and phones have been examined.
The cases have been adjourned to May 26.