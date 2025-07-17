Police at the scene of the alert. Photo provided by PSNI

A number of people have been evacuated from their homes due to an ongoing security alert in Killaloo on Thursday (July 17).

Police are in attendance following the discovery around 11.20am of a suspicious object in the Gulf Road area of the Derry/Londonderry village.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Gulf Road is closed at its junction with the A6, while a small number of homes have been evacuated.

"An update will follow in due course.”