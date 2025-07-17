Police at the scene during the alert, which has now ended. Photo provided by PSNI

A suspicious object, which led to a number of people being evacuated from their homes in the Killaloo area on Thursday (July 17), has been declared an elaborate hoax.

And the security operation which followed the discovery in the Gulf Road area of the Derry/Londonderry village has now ended.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “At approximately 11.20am today, Thursday 17th July, it was reported that a suspicious object had been located in the area.

"Officers attended the scene, and the Gulf Road was closed at its junction with the A6, while a small number of homes were evacuated, as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax.

"All roads have now been re-opened, and the object has been taken away for further examination.

“An investigation is underway, and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 528 of 17/07/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.