Killers on the run Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland have been caught

Two murderers who were unlawfully at large from jail have been caught, the PSNI has confirmed.

A public appeal was launched after Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The pair were seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday, January 21 at approximately 1.45pm.

CCTV footage showing them with a large amount of luggage and bags was shared by police in an attempt to locate the killers.

Prisoners Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

A PSNI spokesman has confirmed they have both been caught,

"Unlawfully at large prisoners, 49 year old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland have been arrested in the Newry area this afternoon, Thursday, January 26.

"They will now be returned to the custody of Northern Ireland Prison Service. We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”

