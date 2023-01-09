Killing of homeless man in Maghera was ‘a sad and senseless loss of life’

Two young men have been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court today for the manslaughter of a homeless man in Maghera.

Piotr Krowka, who was aged 37 and originally from Poland, was attacked in the South Derry town on the night of March 31 2018.

His body was discovered days later, on April 3, inside a derelict property at Glen Road.

Adrian Kozak, aged 22, received a sentence of eight years. Four years of his sentence will be served in custody and four years on licence.

Piotr Krowka.

Caolan Johnston, aged 21, was sentenced to six years: three years to be served in custody and three years on licence.

Detective Inspector Davis said: “It was an unprovoked and violent attack, carried out by Adrian Kozak and Caolon Johnston, which resulted in the death of Piotr Krowka. The results of the post mortem confirmed blunt force injuries to Piotr’s head, and other injuries to his body.

“Piotr was a vulnerable, homeless man – an innocent man who posed no threat or danger whatsoever.

“This was a sad and senseless loss of a life, and my thoughts – and that of the investigation team – are very much with the Krowka family.

Derelict house in Maghera where Mr Krowka's body was found.

“Kozak and Johnston had been out for the evening, socialising with a group of friends, before the attack took place.

“I hope both these young men will come to understand the consequences of their actions on that night as they spend the next number of years in prison.

“Throughout this investigation, our officers worked closely with prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service. Evidence gathered, including forensic evidence and CCTV footage, led to a guilty plea from both defendants.”