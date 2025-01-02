Killylea road crash: man charged with causing the deaths of Peter and Loughlin Devlin in Co Armagh

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 19:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with causing the deaths of a father and son by dangerous driving in Co Armagh last week.

Peter Devlin, 63, and his son Loughlin, 28, – both from the Tynan area – died after a two-vehicle collision outside Killylea on Friday, December 27. A woman remains critically ill in hospital.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit have charged a man to court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, aged 32, is facing two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 3.

A joint funeral was held for the two victims at the Church of St Joseph in Tynan on New Year’s Day.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice