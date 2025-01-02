Killylea road crash: man charged with causing the deaths of Peter and Loughlin Devlin in Co Armagh
A man has been charged with causing the deaths of a father and son by dangerous driving in Co Armagh last week.
Peter Devlin, 63, and his son Loughlin, 28, – both from the Tynan area – died after a two-vehicle collision outside Killylea on Friday, December 27. A woman remains critically ill in hospital.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit have charged a man to court.
The man, aged 32, is facing two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 3.
A joint funeral was held for the two victims at the Church of St Joseph in Tynan on New Year’s Day.