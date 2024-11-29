Kilrea: man (31) due in court on charges connected to police pursuit and ramming incident
A man is due before court on charges relating to a vehicle pursuit and ramming incident in Kilrea on Wednesday (November 27).
The 31-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including criminal damage, dangerous driving and obstructing police and will appear at Limavady Magistrates Court on Friday, November 29.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Three other men, aged 27, 38 and 27, arrested in connection with the incident remain in custody at this time.
Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man has been released to allow for further enquiries.