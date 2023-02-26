A man who had a 'wooden bat with screws ' when police arrived at an address has been given Probation.

Darren Casey (36), with an address listed as Coleraine Street in Kilrea, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer on February 5 last year.

A prosecutor said police were tasked to an address in Ballymena where a person said they could not get the defendant "under control" due to his intoxication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard Casey was aware police were coming and "proceeded to arm himself with a wooden bat with screws" and he was in an "agitated state".

Ballymena courthouse.

After "repeated instructions" from police he dropped the weapon and pushed a police officer in the chest.

When interviewed, the defendant told police he had acted in such a manner because he had "beatings during his life and he was told he was going to get shot by the police".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer said Casey was "disgusted" with how he had acted.

The lawyer said the defendant has been diagnosed with "complex trauma disorder" and PTSD but has made progress to understand his "triggers". The lawyer said the defendant, who had a previous record, instructs that since the incident he has not had a drink and also instructs this is the "last time he will ever trouble a court".