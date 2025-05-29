A motorist caught using a hand-held mobile phone immediately dropped it when she spotted police, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

Shauneen Duggan (30), of Edenbane Road, Kilrea, had been using the phone whilst driving in the Antrim town area on January 18 this year.

The court heard she works with horses and had received a call about one of the animals. It had been a new phone and she had not set it up in the vehicle.

She already had six penalty points on her licence and was given a one month ban and fined £350. She had also failed to produce her driving licence to police within seven days.