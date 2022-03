Ryan Adair (19), with an address listed as Shanes Hill Road, committed the offence on October 23 last year.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The defendant, now with an address at Glenvale Park in Glynn, also admitted assaulting a police officer; causing criminal damage to a PSNI cell van and causing criminal damage to fixtures and fittings at Carson Street in Larne on January 18 this year.