Knife ‘held to woman’s throat’ during aggravated burglary in Craigavon

Police are investigating a report that masked men held a knife to a woman’s throat before ransacking her home in Craigavon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in the Parkmore area on Saturday morning.

Police received a report at around 6.30am that three masked men entered a house and held a knife to the female occupant’s throat, before ransacking the property and making off with items including a phone, keys and tobacco.

Don’t miss out – sign up now for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

The Parkmore area of Craigavon. Picture: GoogleThe Parkmore area of Craigavon. Picture: Google
The Parkmore area of Craigavon. Picture: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspects were all said to have been wearing dark coloured clothing. One of the men is believed to be aged in his early 20s.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who might have any information which could assist, to get in touch.The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 315 of 30/03/24.