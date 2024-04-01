Knife ‘held to woman’s throat’ during aggravated burglary in Craigavon
Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in the Parkmore area on Saturday morning.
Police received a report at around 6.30am that three masked men entered a house and held a knife to the female occupant’s throat, before ransacking the property and making off with items including a phone, keys and tobacco.
The suspects were all said to have been wearing dark coloured clothing. One of the men is believed to be aged in his early 20s.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who might have any information which could assist, to get in touch.The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 315 of 30/03/24.