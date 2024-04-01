Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in the Parkmore area on Saturday morning.

Police received a report at around 6.30am that three masked men entered a house and held a knife to the female occupant’s throat, before ransacking the property and making off with items including a phone, keys and tobacco.

The Parkmore area of Craigavon. Picture: Google

The suspects were all said to have been wearing dark coloured clothing. One of the men is believed to be aged in his early 20s.