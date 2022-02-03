Knife man jailed for further offences involving woman

Mantas Urbietis (31), of ‘no fixed abode’ in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to breaching a Restraining Order in November last year and January 15 this year.
The defendant appeared via video link from custody at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “I take a dim view of these charges. I have read your criminal record and have cross-referenced it with the domestic abuse history and this is now the fourth time you have appeared in court in relation to incidents involving the same complainant”. He said the defendant was previously given a suspended sentence for false imprisonment and assault and what had aggravated that incident was Urbietis “brandishing a knife towards the throat of the victim”.
The judge said there were then two seperate breaches of a Non-Molestation Order and the defendant was given a jail sentence.
Judge Broderick said the defendant has now breached a Restraining Order twice and jailed him for four months. Bail in the sum of £500 was fixed for appeal.