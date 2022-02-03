Knife man jailed for further offences involving woman

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “I take a dim view of these charges. I have read your criminal record and have cross-referenced it with the domestic abuse history and this is now the fourth time you have appeared in court in relation to incidents involving the same complainant”. He said the defendant was previously given a suspended sentence for false imprisonment and assault and what had aggravated that incident was Urbietis “brandishing a knife towards the throat of the victim”.