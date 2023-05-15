Detective Sergeant Young said: "We received a report shortly after 11pm that an attempt had been made to steal money from a takeaway in the North Queen Street area. Staff were preparing to close for the evening when two men, dressed in black and with their faces covered, came in shouting 'give us the money'.

"One of the intruders was armed with a black-handled kitchen knife and waved it at a member of staff behind the food counter. When advised that police had been called, the men ran off. Thankfully, no one was injured during this frightening encounter and there was no financial loss to the business.

"Both of the men are described as being 6ft and of slim build. Both were wearing gloves with one wearing distinctive bright pink gloves and carrying a cross-body bag."

